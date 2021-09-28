Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

