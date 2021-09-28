MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NYSE MSM opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4,905.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $452,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

