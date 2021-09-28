Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61.

