Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

