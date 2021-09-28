Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 234.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.69. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

