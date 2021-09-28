Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 275 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $298.53 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.10 and a 200-day moving average of $263.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.