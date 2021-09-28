Mutual Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

