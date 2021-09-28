Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) in the last few weeks:

9/14/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Shares of NSSC opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $819.74 million, a P/E ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

