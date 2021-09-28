Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 50.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.81.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.