National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,850 CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 73,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

