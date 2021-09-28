National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CO stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

