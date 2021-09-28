National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.