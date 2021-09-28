Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $66.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of First Republic Bank worth $66,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

FRC stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,478. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

