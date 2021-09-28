Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $98.67 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $98,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,226,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.09. 2,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,126. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

