Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 18,256 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $81,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

