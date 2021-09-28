Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 189,349 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,349 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $123,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 734.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

