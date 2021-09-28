Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the first quarter of fiscal 2022 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. Top-line growth was led by strength in the company’s Food Safety and Animal Safety business segments. The newly launched AccuPoint Advanced NG contributed to growth in environmental sanitation. ThyroKare supplement drove revenues in the animal care products. Integration of the Megazyme product offerings into the company’s product portfolio looks encouraging. Neogen’s solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. Expansion of gross margin is an added plus. However, rising operating costs and a contraction in operating margins do not bode well. The year-over-year decline in revenues from Brazilian operations is another downside. Shares of Neogen have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Neogen by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Neogen by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 106,278 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Neogen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Neogen by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 321,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 164,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neogen by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

