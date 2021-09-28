NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 193.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. 258,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,086. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

