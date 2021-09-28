NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,749,086 shares.The stock last traded at $82.86 and had previously closed at $83.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

