News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of News worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after buying an additional 159,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 771.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in News by 194.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in News by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 309,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

