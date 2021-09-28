Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.52

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $29.64. Nidec shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 44,166 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Nidec alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.