NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.89. 108,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $232.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

