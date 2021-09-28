Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

