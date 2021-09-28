Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.