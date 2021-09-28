NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Holdings Decreased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of NN worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NN during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at $292,106.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $228.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.28.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNBR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

