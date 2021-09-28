Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NOMD stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

