Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $231.91 and last traded at $233.88. 43,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,412,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.16.

Specifically, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,080 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,061. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Novavax by 72.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Novavax by 159.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Novavax by 157.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 102.1% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.