NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $46.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.87. 23,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in NRG Energy by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.