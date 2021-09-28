Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.67

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 442729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

