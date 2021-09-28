Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $902,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

