Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 540.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NTNX opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

