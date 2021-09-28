Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,297 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 68,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,120. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

