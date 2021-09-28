NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $216.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $539.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $230.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.32 and a 200 day moving average of $178.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,257,700. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

