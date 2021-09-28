O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OI. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

OI opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

