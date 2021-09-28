OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.72 million. On average, analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.