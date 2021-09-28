OceanaGold (OGC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OceanaGold (TSE: OGC):

9/14/2021 – OceanaGold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – OceanaGold had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – OceanaGold was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$3.25. They now have an “ouperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – OceanaGold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – OceanaGold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – OceanaGold had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. OceanaGold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

