Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $7.11. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 29,703 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.