Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Scotiabank

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

