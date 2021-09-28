Omnitude (ECOM) Market Capitalization Tops $711,132.87

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $711,132.87 and $539,695.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00122627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043657 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

