OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.85.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OncoCyte by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

