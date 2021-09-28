Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Director James J. Marino Purchases 5,952 Shares

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Director James J. Marino purchased 5,952 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $24,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ONTX traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 73,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,276. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $60.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

