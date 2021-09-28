Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

