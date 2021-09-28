Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,472.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 175.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCT opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

