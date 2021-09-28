OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.