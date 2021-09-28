Oppenheimer Weighs in on Incyte Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

INCY stock opened at $69.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

