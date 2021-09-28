OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $5.00. OptimumBank shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 9,402 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

