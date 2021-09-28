Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OM. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $866,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,665. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.