Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) vs. Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Head to Head Survey

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovid Therapeutics and Benitec Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 6 2 0 2.25 Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Benitec Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Benitec Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $12.62 million 18.30 -$81.04 million ($1.39) -2.45 Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 301.55 -$8.27 million N/A N/A

Benitec Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovid Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Benitec Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A 91.02% 78.18% Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Benitec Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

