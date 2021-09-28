Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv is an independent exploration and production (E&P) operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. But similar to other E&P names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Focus on multiple acreages and a high debt level are the other negatives in the Ovintiv story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,119. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 401.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after buying an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

