Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head to Head Review

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paladin Energy and Gibson Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $21.49 million 54.59 -$79.87 million N/A N/A Gibson Energy $3.69 billion 0.74 $90.56 million N/A N/A

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paladin Energy and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gibson Energy 2 8 1 0 1.91

Gibson Energy has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.53%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Paladin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 1.60% 14.16% 3.03%

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Paladin Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions. The Australia segment includes the its sales and marketing, treasury, corporate, and administration, and also includes revenue from stock purchased to fulfil a sales order. Its holds interest in Langer Heinrich, Kayelekera, Michelin, Mount Isa, and Manyingee projects. The company was founded by John Borshoff on September 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc. is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

